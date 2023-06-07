AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 243,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,210,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,708.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,636.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,404.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,765.52.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.