AXS Investments LLC Takes $57,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 283,290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $334.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

