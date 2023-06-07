AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

