AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,226,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,125 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $383,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,751,541 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $202.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76.

CorVel Company Profile

