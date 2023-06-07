Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00004757 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $161.20 million and $9.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 135,147,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,347,884 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

