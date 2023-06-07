Bank of America Cuts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $75.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

