Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOH. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of BOH opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $259,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

