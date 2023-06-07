Barclays Cuts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $66.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 55.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 140,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

