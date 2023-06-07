Barclays PLC Acquires 136,288 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $39,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile



Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

