Barclays PLC Buys 73,595 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Eversource Energy worth $39,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.23.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

