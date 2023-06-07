Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $40,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

