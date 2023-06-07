Barclays PLC Has $37.20 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725,402 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

RF stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

