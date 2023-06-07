Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of CDW worth $32,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CDW by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,223 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CDW by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $502,267,000 after buying an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

