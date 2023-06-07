Barclays PLC Purchases 118,138 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $35,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

