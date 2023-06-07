Barclays PLC Purchases 464,109 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,109 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of FOX worth $31,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

