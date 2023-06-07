Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1,075.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Belden by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

Belden Price Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.