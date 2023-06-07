BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $370.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.23.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

