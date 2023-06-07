BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $86,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of R. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

