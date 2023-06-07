BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

WEX Trading Up 3.8 %

Insider Activity

WEX stock opened at $180.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average is $176.29. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,789 shares of company stock valued at $479,096 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

