Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,374,290.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

