Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,228 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $31,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

