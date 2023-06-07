Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s previous close.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of BAH opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

