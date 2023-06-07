Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131,478 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.71% of BOX worth $31,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Kennedy Lewis Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $9,339,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 2,116.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 225.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Stories

