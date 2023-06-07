Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.70

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $56.01 million and $578,476.78 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

