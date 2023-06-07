Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Builders FirstSource worth $137,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $123.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.03. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $126.29.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.