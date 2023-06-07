Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 16th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
