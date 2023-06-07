Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on June 16th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCDGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,009,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

