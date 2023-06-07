Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.
CPB opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.
Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.
