Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

