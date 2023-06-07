Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $32,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,073,000 after purchasing an additional 84,688 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

