Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.5835 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

