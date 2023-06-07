Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $51,590.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

