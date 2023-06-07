CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CarMax were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 817,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in CarMax by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after purchasing an additional 540,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in CarMax by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,369,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,261,000 after purchasing an additional 424,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.