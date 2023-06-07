Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.73. 63,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 412,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $92,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,042.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,181.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,100 shares of company stock worth $244,319. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

