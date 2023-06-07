Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 10.6 %

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

