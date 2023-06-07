Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Chico’s FAS Trading Up 10.6 %
NYSE CHS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.
