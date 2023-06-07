Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Chico’s FAS Trading Up 10.6 %

NYSE CHS opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 55.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 124,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.