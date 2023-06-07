Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 523,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,689 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.03.
Chindata Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.54.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chindata Group
About Chindata Group
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
