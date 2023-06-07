Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 523,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,161,689 shares.The stock last traded at $6.42 and had previously closed at $6.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $201.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

