Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,387 shares of company stock worth $31,106,310 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.