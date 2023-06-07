Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45. 104,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,335,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 736,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,606.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,078,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 190,897 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 118,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

