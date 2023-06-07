Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,741 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More

