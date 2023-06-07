Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 34,672 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 415.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

VIAV stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

