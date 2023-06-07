Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,905 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,485,877. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.78 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

