Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after buying an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 769,040 shares during the period.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media Stock Performance

OUT stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.