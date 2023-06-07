Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.