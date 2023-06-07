Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 80.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of THS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.26. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.42.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

