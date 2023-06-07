Comparing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 0 2 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00

AVROBIO currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 358.72%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.09, suggesting a potential upside of 70.34%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.7% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AVROBIO and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$105.89 million ($2.30) -0.47 Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 38.60 -$325.99 million ($2.87) -10.66

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -117.18% -87.33% Denali Therapeutics -365.21% -40.01% -27.50%

Risk & Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats AVROBIO on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

