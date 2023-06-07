ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 41,742.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after buying an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 5.2 %

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,059.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel E. Rifkin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $287,213 over the last 90 days. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNOB stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $587.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $69.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.