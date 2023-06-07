Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Copart were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart Price Performance

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.