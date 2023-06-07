Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,560 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Coupang by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 379,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Coupang Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

