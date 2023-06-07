Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 4.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.09 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 113,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 487,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

