Credit Suisse AG Acquires 101,666 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after purchasing an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Articles

